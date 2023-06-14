Nigeria: Akpabio Asks Opposition Senators to Support Tinubu Administration

Mr Akpabio asked the senators to support bills that would help President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his election promises.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to senators of the opposition parties to support bills that will assist President Bola Tinubu in fulfilling his campaign promises.

Mr Akpabio also advised the opposition senators to ignore their political differences in the interest of national unity and the country's development.

The senate president gave the advice in his acceptance speech after his election on Tuesday.

Mr Akpabio's party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has 59 members in the new senate, while opposition parties have 50 members.

The opposition parties are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Peoples Progressive Party (YPP).

Mr Akpabio urged the opposition senators to support the legislative framework that will help the administration of Mr Tinubu achieve good governance.

"We must, therefore, as a Senate, rise to partner with His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and provide the required legislative framework and legal environment for him to anchor the policies and programmes that he espouses for the country.

"In doing this, I will particularly like to address our Distinguished colleagues from other parties. Yes, we may have come to the National Assembly through the instrumentalities of different political parties, so it is appropriate to recognise and respect our differing perceptions and positions on issues that will be brought before this chamber.

"However, in all matters of national interest, we are enjoined to remember that we are first and foremost, Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, before our roles as representatives and members of our individual political parties. There is, therefore, every reason to support good policies and programmes of the federal government, and I call on you to put this national interest first at all times," the senate president.

Uncommon leadership

Mr Akpabio also promised to involve every senate member in his governance irrespective of political differences.

"Our Senate, the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be a senate for all Nigeria. Together, we shall be greater than the sum of our individual political parties.

"On my part, Distinguished Senators, I affirm that this leadership shall be yours. It shall be a servant leadership; it shall be an uncommon leadership," he said.

Mr Akpabio called on Nigerians to be hopeful, assuring that the 10th Senate will assist the president in developing the country.

"To the Nigerian people, I say this: your dreams, your aspirations, and your well-being will be at the heart of everything we will do in this Senate. I urge you to remain hopeful, steadfast and united.

"Nigerians must remember that the nation is caught up in global challenges and upheavals which have far reaching consequences; the impact of armed conflicts in Europe and Africa, as well as global political and economic realignments, are but a few of these events impacting Nigeria, other countries in Africa and even beyond. Our Senate will remain watchful of, and will be responsive to, these events," the senate president said.