Nigeria: Peter Obi Tenders More Documents in Evidence At Presidential Election Court

The documents tendered by Peter Obi at the presidential election court are mainly results sheets, and INEC reports on the conduct of the presidential election.

Peter Obi and his Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday, tendered more documents in evidence at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

Mr Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought President Bola Tinubu into power

Respondents to the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The documents are mainly result sheets and INEC reports on the conduct of the presidential election.

Mr Obi, through Peter Afoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), tendered forms EC40GPU, EC40G1 and reports prepared by the electoral body after the election.

A total of 45 EC40GPU forms were tendered in 10 Local Government Areas of Niger State and 23 in seven Local Government Areas of Osun State.

Others are 17 in three Local Government Areas of Edo State, and 52 EC40GPU forms in five Local Government Areas of Sokoto were tendered.

The petitioners also tendered 15 forms EC40G in eight Local Government Areas of Osun State and 12 forms EC40G1 in 12 Local Government Areas of Edo State.

They tendered 15 forms EC40G in four Local Government Areas of Sokoto and nine forms EC40G1 in two Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The petitioners also tendered five reports on the conduct of the election in Niger and eight in Edo to back up their allegations of malpractices during the conduct of the election.

Tendered also were INEC Results Viewing (IRev) reports in 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, 20 in Ogun State, 16 in Ekiti State, 19 in Rivers State, and 25 in Akwa Ibom State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that forms EC40G are the documents detailing total voters in a place where voting did not occur or was cancelled, and EC40GPU when it happened in a polling unit.

The court admitted all the documents in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

However, all the counsel objected to the admissibility of all the documents tendered.

Meanwhile, the five-person panel led by Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Wednesday for further hearing of the petition.

(NAN)