South Africa: Warning Shot Fired - Top US Congressmen Urge Biden to Move AGOA Forum Away From SA

The senior legislators from both parties say SA hosting the forum would implicitly endorse its support of Russia's invasion

Powerful leaders of the US Congress have called on the Biden administration to move this year's Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum from South Africa to another African country because of South Africa's perceived support of Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The letter from top legislators of both the Democratic and Republican parties is the first clear and concrete sign of possible US retaliation to Pretoria's stance on Russia's war against Ukraine which has been controversial in the US and other Western countries.

The appeal to the Biden administration to punish SA cites, among things, US intelligence that the US-sanctioned Russian cargo ship Lady R uploaded arms for Russia in Simons Town naval base in December.

President Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maverick that the claims in the letter were unsubstantiated and that the circumstances of the docking of the Lady R vessel were being investigated by a panel headed by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo.

Magwenya added that SA had been active in seeking a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including through engaging the US, Russia and Ukraine and also through the African Leaders Peace Mission which Ramaphosa is part of.

The Congressmen's letter also...