South Africa: Biden Administration Shares Concerns of US Congress Over SA's Perceived Support for Russia

analysis

US administration officials would not say if they would heed the call to move this year's Agoa forum away from SA.

US administration officials share the concerns of congressional leaders who have asked the administration to move this year's African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum from South Africa because of Pretoria's perceived support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

But senior administration officials have declined to say if they will heed the call from the senior congressional leaders to punish South Africa in this way.

Judd Devermont, Africa director of the National Security Council, welcomed Pretoria's commitment to investigate the alleged loading of arms for Russia onto the Russian cargo ship Lady R in Simon's Town naval base last December.

It was this incident more than anything else that appeared to have provoked the call from the four congressional leaders for Washington to act against South Africa.

Taking the Agoa forum away from South Africa would likely send a damaging message to US investors and traders - and perhaps others - that South Africa is not a country to do business with.

The letter from the congressional leaders said that intelligence suggested the South African government used the Lady R to "covertly supply Russia with arms and ammunition that could be used in its illegal war in...