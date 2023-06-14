Nigeria: Grammy Awards Introduces 'Best African Music Performance' Category

Screenshot/Recording Academy/GRAMMYs
South Africa's trio Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode scoop Best Performance in the Global Music category.
13 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

The Grammy Awards, simply known as the Grammys, an award ceremony which is presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize "outstanding" achievements in the music industry has added a new category to its award.

For its 2024 edition, the Recording Academy, organiser of the Grammys, has included the 'Best African Music Performance'. category. In a statement via its Instagram page on Tuesday, the award organiser said the newly added category will feature 19 music genres across Africa.

The statement read, "Our goal at the #RecordingAcademy is to recognize and honour the very best in music from across the globe. Every year, we strive to accurately represent and celebrate the various cultures, influences and genres that shape our world and provide the soundtrack to our lives.

"Today, we're proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards - Best African Music Performance. This track and singles Category recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions, the Category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres. Learn more at the link in our bio. #GRAMMYs."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.