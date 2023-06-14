Nigeria: Low Voter Turnout, Violence, Others Marred 2023 Polls - Report

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) Joint International Election Observation Mission has said the 2023 general elections were marred by low voter turnout, electoral violence and other irregularities that must be addressed.

This was contained in the NDI-IRI Joint IEOM "final report on 2023 Nigerian General Elections."

According to the report, while there were incremental improvements in election administration, advances in results transparency, increased competitiveness in the presidential race, quality engagement of youths and overall optimism generated by the enactment of the Electoral Act 2022, the elections fell short of citizens' legitimate and reasonable expectations.

The report reads in part, "Significant logistical, technological and communication failures by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), divisive rhetoric by political parties, political violence, regional disparities in electoral integrity, instances of vote manipulation and marginalisation of key populations marred the electoral process and disenfranchised voters negatively impacted key aspects of the election process.

"The elections also saw the lowest turnout for national contests in Nigeria's modern democratic history with only 27 percent of registered voters participating."

The report said the current government, lawmakers, INEC and political parties will need to show genuine and renewed dedication to improving electoral and democratic processes, fighting corruption and providing Nigerian citizens with responsive and trusted institutions.

It said, "Nigerians must undertake collective actions to combat disenchantment, address lingering political grievances and restore faith in elections and democracy as a whole."