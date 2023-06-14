Nigeria: Make Laws That Will Benefit Nigerians, ACF Urges 10th N/Assembly

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged the newly inaugurated 10th National Assembly to make laws that will benefit Nigerians.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the newly elected Chairman of the forum, Arc Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, said there were high expectations on the lawmakers and therefore urged them to work hard in synergy with the executive to end the socio-economic, security and other challenges bedevilling the nation.

While noting that democracy had been entrenched in Nigeria by the very act of the inauguration, he said that Nigerians were full of expectations from the 10th Assembly for better living conditions.

He further said: "I congratulate the National Assembly and Nigerians at large on the success of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

"We may not have gotten to where we ought to be in terms of all indexes for measuring societal development, but definitely, we are not where we used to be in terms of refining the laws that further push us closer towards the democratic traits by which advanced democracies are known."