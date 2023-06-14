Nigeria: Governor Yahaya Bello Sacks Commissioner, Two Others

14 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday sacked the state Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh.

He also sacked the Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Maryam Salifu, part-time chairperson of Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Although no reason was given for Mr Apeh's sack, Ms Ayoade-Arike said that the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She however said that Mr Isah-Yunusa and Ms Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of "misconduct".

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.