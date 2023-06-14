Nigeria: Governor Yahaya Bello Sacks Commissioner, Two Others

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday sacked the state Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh.

He also sacked the Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Maryam Salifu, part-time chairperson of Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Although no reason was given for Mr Apeh's sack, Ms Ayoade-Arike said that the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She however said that Mr Isah-Yunusa and Ms Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of "misconduct".

