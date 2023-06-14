Ghana: Waste Collection Trucks to Arrive in July - KMA Boss

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Samuel Pyne, has stated that their Spanish partners has assured them of the arrival of waste collection trucks in July.

He said the trucks will boost the waste management efforts under the Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD), which is a European Union funded project.

Mr Pyne said these trucks will make the work of waste managers more effective, adding that it will enable them to efficiently transport separated waste to the appropriate recycling and disposal facilities.

"With this expanded infrastructure, we will have the capacity to handle the waste volumes and enhance our overall operational efficiency," he said.

He also disclosed that the Assembly has taken delivery of the 1000No. waste containers, which are currently being stored at the Waste Management Department.

Mr Pyne said with these containers, the waste managers are now well equipped to execute the waste segregation initiative.

The mayor said that in Kumasi on Thursday at a one-day workshop organised for the members of the Territorial Management Group (TMG) under the HORESD project.

The workshop was held to review the operational working plan by the Technical Working Group of the project.

He used the platform to appeal to members of the TMG to offer their best, urging them to approach their role with diligence.

"Your duty is to scrutinize and vet the operations of the Technical Working Group," he charged the TMG.