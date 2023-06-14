Ghana: Traffic Flow At Flowerpot Roundabout to Be Disrupted for 5 Months

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that traffic flow will be disrupted at the flowerpot roundabout from June 13 until October 31, 2023.

A statement by the Ministry on Monday indicated that the disruption is due to the construction of a flyover over the Motorway.

It stated that routes to be affected include Spintex Road (East and West Bound), Burma Camp Road from Giffard Road, and the Martey Tsuru Road (East and West Bound)

The Ministry entreated Motorists to obey traffic management and diversion signs posted at selected sections of the project influence zones or to choose alternate routes to allow free circulation of traffic through the construction zone.

According to the statement, the alternate routes are as follows;

Motorists travelling from Spintex Road to the Motorway can use the Achimota-Ofankor Road or the Airport-Tema Motorway.

Motorists travelling from Burma Camp Road to the Motorway can use the 37 Military Hospital Road or the Ngleshie Amanfro Road.

Motorists travelling from Martey Tsuru Road to the Motorway can use the Teshie-Nungua Road or the Nungua Beach Road.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has guaranteed the public that the flyover will be finished in October 2023 to alleviate traffic congestion at the flowerpot roundabout.