Africa: Friendlies Round-up - Morocco Held By Cape Verde, Gabon Win Big in France

Morocco and Cape Verde played out a hard-fought stalemate, resulting in a goalless draw in a highly anticipated friendly match held at the iconic Moulay-Abdallah stadium in Rabat on Monday.

Blue Sharks goalkeeper Vozinha was the hero of the night as he made severals to deny the Atlas Lions from winning the match despite creating several scoring opportunities during the match on Monday.

The Slovakia-based shot-stopper denied Abdelhamid Sabiri before preventing Louza with a double save just before the break.

Morocco goalkeeper Munir rushed out of his goal area to deny Ryan Mendes from breaking the deadlock before Cape Verde defender Stopira made a miraculous last-minute clearance to maintain the goalless scoreline.

There was still enough time for Atlas Lions stars En-Nesyri and Aguerd to miss chances from close-range headers before the end of the game.

While the match lacked goals, it provided a testament to the defensive resilience and determination of both teams, setting the stage for an exciting campaign ahead in the TotalEnergies AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

The final whistle blew with the score unchanged. Morocco, who have already secured a spot, will carry their confidence to Johannesburg to face South Africa in a fifth-round qualifier on Saturday.

Cape Verde, currently second in their group with eight points, will host group leaders Burkina Faso on Sunday in Praia, aiming to secure their qualification for the finals in Cote d'Ivoire.

Meanwhile in France, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Gabon thrashed French fourth tier side Olympique Saint-Quentin 7-0 on Monday.

Aubameyang, who was returning for the Panthers after one-year absence, hit the brace with Allan Do Marcolino also getting another.

Other goals by Lemina, David Sambissa, and Aaron Boupendza sealed the emhpatic win.