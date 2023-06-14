Liberia: Nominations Bigins Tomorrow

With just 219 days to the conduct of the 2023 Presidential and Legislature Elections, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that Candidate Nomination will begin this Wednesday, June 14,2023.

According to the Elections Timeline, the process of Candidate Nomination begins tomorrow June 14 and ends July 14, 2023. In a statement released recently, the Chairman of the electoral body, the National Elections Commission (NEC) Madam Davidetta Brown-Lasanna noted, "The NEC again uses this opportunity to inform political parties, coalitions, alliances, and independent candidates for the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections will begin on June 14 2023 and end at 5:00 PM on 14th July, 2023 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex."

The NEC boss described the process of Candidate Nomination as a critical element in the electoral process.

According to the NEC, nomination packages can be picked up at the nomination center at the SKD Sports Complex beginning June 12, 2023 and throughout the nomination period.

At the same time, NEC informed the Liberians and all stakeholders that the Exhibition of Provisional Registration Roll has begun. The process commenced yesterday and is expected to end on June 17, 2023.

According to the commission, during this period, all 2080 Registration Centers will become Exhibition Centers and will be opened simultaneously across the country from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily.

The Commission is at the same time, encouraging registrants to visit the centers where they registered during the registration process recently.

According to NEC, the Exhibition is to give registrants the opportunity to reaffirm their registration details; request corrections where necessary; and object to the inclusion of persons on the Final Registration Roll (FRR).

The Commission noted that to ensure that only eligible voters remain on the voters' roll, it is important that the public bring forward all concerns during the exhibition period.

Among other things, NEC assured all Liberians and other electoral actors that the Commission will continue to work with all stakeholders and the public to ensure the successful conclusion of the October 10, 2023, Presidential and legislative Elections.