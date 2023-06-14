Liberia: Bea Mountain Management Identifies With Bereaved Family of Fallen Worker

The Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) under the astute leadership of its General Manager, Reza Karimiyan has assured family members of the late Abdulai Kamara that it will continue to stand beside them during and after the entire bereavement process.

It can be recalled that the late Abdulai Kamara who worked with the transport department of the company as a truck driver died on Saturday morning, June 3, after he accidentally ran off the ascending ramp and tumbled into the open pit in Kinjor.

Speaking on Friday, June 9, during the 3rd and 7th Day Sacrifice of the late Abdulai Kamara which was held in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, the BMMC Management also informed the family that all death benefits for the late employee will be settled adequately in accordance with the company's policy.

The BMMC Management was represented by its General Manager Reza Karimiyan, Administrative Manager Alpaslan Ozbilze, Human Resource Manager Oliver Gipli, Human Resource Superintendent Thompson Darblo, and its Community Relations Department headed by Mrs. Aminata Kamara.

Meanwhile, family members of the late Abdulai Kamara who came from Sierra Leone and other parts of Liberia thanked the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for the level of love and concerns shown them since the demise of their son, who was also a committed and hard-working employee of their company.

Speaking further, the wife of the deceased Famatta Kamara stressed that BMMC actions during the homegoing and Islamic rites of her late husband proved that the company and working environment were home for the late Abdulai Kamara.

At the event, however, BMMC Management, family members, and Sympathizers observed the conspicuous absence of the Workers Union throughout arrangements leading to the burial; including the 3rd and 7th Day Sacrifice.

As the Management continues to mourn the loss of its former employee along with the deceased family, it is important to note that he will really be missed for his level of dedication to duty and his kind words to his fellow men.

May his soul and those of the faithful departed through the mercy of the almighty Allah rest in perfect peace and light perpetual shine upon them.