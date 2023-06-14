Liberia: CEO Walker Urges Fellow Liberians to Be Peaceful Ahead of Election

Monrovia — The Humanitarian Without Borders, CEO Prince Opoku Walker, emerged victorious during a sports festival held on Sunday, June 11 at the Barnersville Estate Sports pitch.

The CEO urged Liberians to stay united as a people and nation, emphasizing that the upcoming presidential and legislative elections on October 10, 2023 should not divide them.

"As the October 10 national elections draw closer, we must stand together as a nation and people, and not allow these elections to divide us. Liberia is all we have. Liberia first," he said.

The retired footballer-turned-businessman and humanitarian scored a superb goal as USA Veterans defeated Bardnersville All-Stars 2-0 during the awareness showpiece held at the Estate Sports pitch in Barnersville.

Opoku Walker, speaking before the start of the game, called on all Liberians, especially young people, to avoid violence during the crucial election period.

"We all know the history of this country, and I want to urge all of us to refrain from violence during this election period. Don't allow politicians to use you to cause trouble," Opoku Walker said, while announcing that the activities would soon continue in Grand Bassa County.

In other events, Gardnersville Old-timers beat their counterparts from Paynesville 6-5 in a kickball match.

The Prince Walker Group of Companies Foundation, owned by the US-based retired footballer Prince Walker, continues to have a significant impact in the Liberian business arena. The company also provides scholarship opportunities for over 100 school-going children and supports disadvantaged youths, among other initiatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With a giant-sized banner displaying a message of peace, Opoku Walker called on athletes and fans at the packed Barnersville Estate Sports pitch to maintain peaceful conduct during the league.

Several games were played on the day, with U-12 club Christ United Football Academy (CUFA) from Barnersville Estate defeating Johnsonville-based La Masia Academy 2-0. In kickball, Gardnersville Old Timers Kickball Association (GOKA) emerged victorious over their Paynesville counterparts with a score of 7-6. In the final football match of the day, USA Veterans triumphed over Barnersville All Stars 2-1, with Prince Opoku Walker scoring the winning goal.

After the match, CEO Walker presented CUFA with a set of jerseys, a ball, and $200. He also provided $200 in cash to La Masia Academy, promising to purchase them a set of jerseys, two balls, and 20 pairs of boots.

The Barnersville Estate All Stars honored the CEO with an attractive award, and he expressed his gratitude while promising to provide them with a set of jerseys, two balls, and $300 in cash.

The celebration continued late into the night, with gifts presented to the kickball teams GOKA and Paynesville.