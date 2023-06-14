Liberia: 'We Stand Firm in Support of Graduating Students' - UL President Dr. Nelson

Monrovia — The president of the University of Liberia, Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, says that there is insufficient evidence to revoke the law degree of Alimatu Nuri Hutchinson and Ebenezer Wilson who recently graduated from the Luis Arthur Grimes School of Law amid allegations that they fraudulently changed some grades to secure their slot in the 103 Convocation.

Prior to the 103rd convocation, students Hutchinson and Wilson were accused of bribing the Secretary of the Assistant Professor at Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, Cllr. Frances Johnson-Allison.

Cllr. Allison accused the Law School of allowing the graduation of these students despite their failure to obtain passing marks in her course.

Cllr. Allison revealed that she informed the Dean of the Law School, Cllr. Jallah Barbu, and members of the UL Faculty Senate about her concerns and urged them not to sanction the graduation of students Hutchinson and Wilson.

However, following the completion of the Law School's graduation, she posted the following statement on her official Facebook page: "What does it say about Liberia's modern-day education system when the nation's highest institution of learning condones academic fraud by graduating students who did not meet the requirements for graduation but instead used money to influence the professor's secretary to change their failing grades to passing grades? Even when this was brought to the attention of the authorities?"

She added, "Truly, the education system is at its lowest ebb. So, what kind of lawyers do we expect Alimatu Nuri and Ebenezer Wilson to be? An addition to the integrity deficit or what?"

Cllr. Allison also conducted an interview with Martin K.N. Kollie, the head of the Campaigners for Academic Crimes Court, who called upon the UL administration to revoke the degrees awarded to the students.

During the interview, Cllr. Allison disclosed that the students had failed her Legal Ethics and Children Law course.

She revealed that some students informed her that Hutchinson and Wilson had applied for graduation while she was in the United States and that the UL administration was about to grant them clearance.

According to Cllr. Allison, "During the last semester, I taught Legal Children Law. Mrs. Alimatu Nuri Hutchinson failed my test and received a 'D.' Later, she approached me to change her grade to a 'C' because she needed to graduate. I declined since she failed my Children Law course, in which many students received an 'A.' Approximately 39 students took the test. When I refused to pass her and left for America, she used my secretary to change their grades to passing grades. The secretary admitted this to the Crime Service Division of the Liberian National Police."

She added, "I instructed the students to raise the issue with the Dean of the Law School since I was not in the country. After some time, they sent me a petition they had written to the UL administration. I told them they were wrong because their first step should have been approaching the Dean. Later, after the incident, I wrote to the Dean of the Law School. I authorized the person in charge of my office to report the matter to the police, and that's how the case ended up with the police."

However, during a press conference, Dr. Nelson stated that the UL administration stands by the decision to graduate these students as they fulfilled all the requirements for convocation.

He mentioned that they had not received any official complaint from Cllr. Allison that could have justified withholding the students' graduation.

Dr. Nelson emphasized that while protecting the rights of faculty and staff at the state-run university, it is equally important for the administration to safeguard the rights of the students.

He further stated that if evidence is presented to prove the students' involvement in academic malpractice, the UL administration will revoke their degrees.

Dr. Nelson expressed, "It is one thing to express concerns on the radio or in the press, but this university is an academic institution with processes and systems that must be followed."

"In the case of Professor Johnson-Allison, we thoroughly reviewed it and, in the best interest of the school and the university, we gave the benefit of the doubt to those students. We proceeded with their graduation, and we stand firmly by that decision," he added.

He concluded, "It should be understood that if we receive additional information in the future that contradicts this, the university has the authority to revoke the students' degrees."

"We cannot be held responsible for actions taken outside the university's grievance process. If individuals fail to utilize the university's established system for addressing grievances, they cannot hold the university accountable," he affirmed.