Liberia: MOYS And MOE Launch Liberia's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Skills Competition

Paynesville — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), through their Youth Rising program, with support from the European Union, have launched the pilot phase of Liberia's entrepreneurship and innovation skills competition.

The Liberia Entrepreneurship and Innovation Skills Competition, implemented by MOYS and MOE, was launched on Monday by Youth and Sports Assistant Minister for Technical and Vocational Education (TVET), Hon. Millias Z. Sheriff.

According to Minister Sheriff, the launch fulfills the program's intention to improve the skills of young Liberians through the Youth Rising program, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which aims to promote youth employment projects with financing from the European Union and the Swedish Government.

He stated that the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Skills competition is expected to kick off on July 15, 2023, in commemoration of the annual World Youth Skills Day celebration held worldwide.

"This competition will employ a problem-solving approach to address human needs and create solutions for potential business ideas, improving the TVET sector in the country to be on par with other countries in the world," Minister Sheriff said.

As head of the Project Steering Committee, he mentioned that the skills competition will be structured to generate a pool of bankable business ideas that can be used to incubate new growth-oriented small businesses associated with TVET systems in auto mechanics, electricity, carpentry, and other areas.

"This engagement will comprise two stages, and the most outstanding projects in each step will receive awards. Schools expected to participate in this upcoming event include Booker Washington Institute, William V. S. Tubman High School, Monrovia Vocational Training Center, Business and Domestic Occupational Training Center, and Don Bosco."

Others named are the Liberia Opportunities Industrialization Center (LOIC), Tumutu Agricultural Vocational Training Center, Netlib Vocational Training Institute, Atlantic Vocational Training Center (NVTI), Versatile Vocational Training Center, and the Lewis Togba School of Journalism and Media Services.