Liberian Government Urges ILO Support for Fresh Elections in Liberia Labour Congress

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia (GOL) has reached out to the International Labour Organization (ILO) to seek assistance in resolving the ongoing leadership crisis within the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC) and facilitating fresh elections for a legitimate leadership.

The LLC has been embroiled in a leadership dispute for several years, leaving the institution without an elected leadership to effectively represent and advocate for the workforce of Liberia.

Founded in 1919, the International Labour Organization (ILO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to promoting social justice and universally recognized human and labor rights. It brings together representatives from governments, employers, and workers of 187 member states to develop policies, set labor standards, and promote decent work for men and women worldwide.

The ILO's Decent Work agenda aims to improve economic and working conditions for all stakeholders, fostering lasting peace, prosperity, and progress.

Charles Gibson, the Minister of Labour, emphasized the importance of ILO intervention during his address at the recently concluded 111th annual conference of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland. He underscored the Liberian government's belief that a strong Labor Congress advocating for workers' interests is crucial for the development and sustenance of a vibrant middle class in Liberia.

Minister Gibson also took the opportunity to highlight several positive interventions made by the government in support of Liberian workers. He mentioned recent rulings by the Ministry of Labour in cases involving Arcelor Mittal Liberia, AFCONS, Firestone, Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and Bea Mountain. These rulings led to salary increments, increased food provisions, bonuses, and other benefits for thousands of workers nationwide. The resolutions created a conducive and harmonious working environment for both workers and company managements.

In December of the previous year, the Supreme Court of Liberia upheld a circuit court ruling that nullified the previous LLC leadership and mandated new elections. The case arose from longstanding internal conflicts that had fragmented the LLC, rendering it largely ineffective.

President George Weah has also urged trade unions in Liberia to swiftly resolve their differences, respect the rule of law, and elect a new leadership in a statement issued on the occasion of International Labour Day. He emphasized that it is essential for the LLC to have a legally elected and recognized leadership and called for unity among the labor unions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Weah reassured the workers of Liberia that his government is committed to ensuring their rights are protected and respected. He outlined the government's dedication to providing a safe and healthy working environment, proper training, access to necessary safety gear, clean facilities, and nutritious meals. He also emphasized the government's commitment to monitoring the labor market nationwide and ensuring employment opportunities are prioritized for qualified Liberians.

Senator Wellington Geevon Smith, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, expressed concern that the impasse within the LLC is hindering the committee's scrutiny of the Decent Work law for potential amendments. He emphasized that the labor sector in Liberia cannot undergo necessary reforms if executives and leaders of trade and workers' unions remain divided. Senator Smith called upon the labor community to unite and define their role in the democratization of the country for their own benefit. He urged them to consider the long-term implications of their actions and work towards a stronger and more united labor movement in Liberia.

The current standoff within the LLC has drawn the attention of President Weah and various stakeholders in Liberia, who recognize the urgent need for resolution and the restoration of a functional and effective Labor Congress.