Liberia's Board for Nursing and Midwifery Goes Digital

Monrovia — The Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) has launched a new digital application to advance the licensing and certification process for nursing and midwifery professionals across Liberia. The LBNM, in an effort to be on par with other countries and advance the board's use of technology, officially launched its new digital app called LBNM Digital Application on Monday. The app was developed in partnership with Neonicz and international partners and is now available on lbnm.gov.lr.

The launch of the LBNM Digital Application brought together several government officials, stakeholders in the health sector, and partners. It was officially launched by the Deputy Health Minister for Administration, Norwu Howard, on behalf of Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah. Minister Howard commended the LBNM registrar and team for the significant step in rebranding and improving the nursing and midwifery board of Liberia. She emphasized the need for the LBNM to move towards the institutionalization of mandatory competency testing to ensure all nurses in Liberia have the means to improve their competence and skills in the health sector.

Minister Howard praised the LBNM for digitizing tests and other paper-based processes, stating that these progressive steps demonstrate the Liberian government's commitment to improving care in Liberia by building the skills of healthcare professionals. She also stressed the need for the LBNM, on behalf of the government, to develop a 30-90-day orientation plan for new student nurses to familiarize them with the digital trend as the board goes digital. Minister Howard added, "With the progress of the use of digital tools for testing, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and so, we look forward to a time when nurses will have the skills and digital tools needed at the bedside to provide evidence-based care."

The LBNM Registrar/Executive Secretary, Cecelia Kpangbala-Flomo, expressed her excitement about the new digital application. She stated that the LBNM is committed to using technology to improve the nursing and midwifery profession in Liberia, and the launch of the LBNM Digital Application is a significant milestone towards that goal. Mrs. Kpangbala-Flomo highlighted the previous slow and paper-based licensing and certification process, which led to delays and errors. She explained that with the new digital application, nurses and midwives can now apply for and renew their licenses online, reducing wait times and streamlining the process. The app is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and allows nurses and midwives to create a personal profile, upload their credentials, and track the status of their license applications.

Mrs. Kpangbala-Flomo emphasized the importance of nursing and midwifery professionals in the healthcare system and urged them to take advantage of the new digital application to ensure they remain licensed and qualified to practice.

During the launch ceremony, the Country Representative of UNFPA, Madam Bidisha Pillai, expressed UNFPA's honor to be associated with the LBNM in partnership over the last seven years to ensure zero infant and maternal mortality deaths and sexual-based violence.

LBNM Grants Accreditation to UL School of Nursing and Midwifery

The Liberian Board of Nursing and Midwifery has accredited the University of Liberia School of Nursing and Midwifery to operate as a full Nursing Degree institution in Liberia. The University of Liberia recently established a nursing school and was accredited on Monday as part of the program marking the official launch of the LBNM's new digital application.