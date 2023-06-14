Liberia: Discoveries SA Wins National 3rd Division Playoff Championship

Monrovia — The Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) witnessed an exhilarating display of football as Discoveries SA, who secured promotion to the Second Division League of Liberian football, were crowned champions of the National Third Division Playoff. The event took place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in central Monrovia, and saw the Montserrado County third division runner-up rally from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over Nimba County Mighty Enforcers FC.

The road to victory was arduous, with 32 teams from 14 counties participating in the playoffs. In the final match, the Johnsonville Sub-committee champions found themselves trailing early after Mohammed Keita scored the opening goal. However, Jonathan Freeman equalized for his team just before halftime, setting the stage for an enthralling second half.

Both teams exhibited a display of classic football in the grand final, providing fans with an exceptional level of entertainment. Discoveries SA had opportunities to take the lead early on, but the Enforcers' defense held firm. In the second half, the Enforcers exerted pressure on Discoveries in an attempt to increase their lead, but their forwards struggled with finishing.

As time was running out, Discoveries SA secured the match-winning goal from a late penalty, converted by Andrew Nyante. Prior to the match, both teams had already secured their places in the second division with respective victories over Wologisi and Philadelphia Lonestar.

In the third-place match, Philadelphia Lonestar clinched the final promotion spot in the second division with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Wologisi FC. The match ended 1-1 in regular time, necessitating a thrilling penalty shootout to determine the victor.