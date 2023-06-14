Nigeria: Chef Dammy Completes 120 Hours of Cooking Marathon

14 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian chef, Adeparusi Damilola, popularly known as Chef Dammy has completed her target of 120 hours of non-stop cooking by a single individual.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, people who had come to cheer her on could be seen celebrating upon hitting the 120-hour milestone.

"Through it all, we came out. Not only did we come out, but we did it stronger, better, more resilient, nd ready to take on more... Thank you for being there for us. We hit #120hours," she wrote.

The chef had on Friday at 12 am began cooking with target to reach an unprecedented 120 hours of cooking marathon by an individual.

She went viral after completing 15 hours of the 120 hours earmarked for the cooking.

While some social media users have berated her for attempting to break, Hilda Baci's confirmed attempt by the Guinness World Records, some have applauded for her courage and ambition.

