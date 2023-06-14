Liberia: Giving Weah Second Chance Defies Logic

-Gongloe says

Presidential hopeful Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe says request from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change for Liberians to give President Weah a second term in office defies logic and common sense.

Cllr. Gongloe, Standard Bearer of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) used a metaphor to illustrate his point, saying, "It's like dating a woman with no provision of food, clothing, or any support, and then telling her that she will enjoy those things after marriage. Do you think she would believe you?" He asks.

Speaking to youth of Flompa District in Nimba County, recently, he strongly criticized the Weah administration for wasting numerous opportunities to make a positive impact on citizens' lives in its first term.

According to him, there is nothing impressive about the CDC's performance, adding that a second chance is unwarranted, especially considering their current behavior.

"The CDC government did not show any serious concern for the citizens of Liberia, but now they are asking for second chance to do better, that's funny."

Cllr. Gongloe, who is seeking the Presidency of Liberia, points to rampant corruption in Liberia, questioning why civil servants face delayed salaries while the Minister of Finance makes excuses, blaming late reports from ministries.

He sarcastically remarks, "Oh, when did he realize this, after being in power for over five years?"

He recalls a statement made by President Weah during his Annual Message to the Legislature in 2011 in which the President expressed shock that some government employees earn as low as US$40.

However, he notes that the President did not forget to construct a 45-storey building opposite Baptist Seminary in Paynesville within eight months after coming to power.

"We are not foolish; stop treating us like we are residents of a mental institution."

He expressed doubt about the government's perception of citizens' awareness of the deliberate misconduct being committed by the Weah administration.

Gongloe is of the conviction that the people of Liberia will not be naive enough to elect such a President for second term in the pending elections.