Nigeria: NPA Commissions Tug Boats, Prepares to Receive Transit Cargo At Lekki Port

14 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to continue its moves to attract transit cargoes from landlocked countries, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has commissioned two tug boats ahead of the expected transit cargo from yet to be identified country.

Disclosing this in Lagos, Managing Director of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko said that the transit cargoes are expected to arrive the country in the next ten days adding that the newly constructed Lekki Port is prepared to receive them.

Bello-Koko also said that the acquisition of these tug boats will reduce waiting time of vessels at the anchorage and eventually lead to reduction in cargo dwell time.

He also disclosed that some African countries have shown interest in the use of the Lekki port in transiting their cargoes through Nigeria adding that the agency has had meetings with traders and officials of three African countries namely Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

He explained that NPA is currently working with relevant agencies to ensure that the right protocols are in place to ease the movement of these transit cargoes from Nigeria.

He said: "By acquiring these tug boats are the largest tug boats in Africa. What it simply means is that there will be less waiting time and eventually, it will lead to reduction of cargo dwell time.

