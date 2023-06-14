Liberia: Opposition Shall Not Prevail'

-Weah assures supporters

President George Manneh Weah says the opposition's desire to impede his government's progress shall not prevail, saying they will witness him overwhelmingly triumph in the October elections.

"Let us now speak of victory with confidence and conviction. The opposition may try to impede our progress, but they shall not prevail," Mr. Weah said Tuesday, 13 June 2023 when over 40 lawmakers endorsed his re-election bid in Monrovia.

The former Liberian international soccer icon is seeking a second six years term in office at the pools due 10 October 2023.

He will battle several opposition leaders including former Liberian vice president Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, former Coca-Cola executive Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, and renowned Liberian human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, among others.

Liberians will elect lawmakers and the president in a crucial election that comes amidst inflation, growing insecurity, drug trafficking concerns, rising youth unemployment, poor health services, and bad road connectivity in much of the country.

At his endorsement ceremony by over 50 lawmakers, Mr. Weah told supporters at the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters that the opposition attempted to impede his government's progress.

The over 50 legislators backing President Weah's re-election bid are from both the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives.

During his endorsement, President Weah said the opposition will witness the strength and unity of the CDC as it marches towards an overwhelming triumph in the pending election.

"The Liberian people know that our unwavering dedication to their well-being sets us apart. While our opponents resort to empty promises and divisive tactics, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver tangible results that transform lives," said President Weah.

Mr. Weah assured Liberians that their voice will be heard as they approach the upcoming elections.

He noted that the will of the people is an unstoppable force, and together, they will shape the future of this great nation.

"Victory is not just within our grasp; it is inevitable," he added.

He said he was filled with 'immense pride' on the fact that CDC's entire Legislative Caucus is standing behind his leadership and candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Weah said he stood with profound gratitude and an unwavering belief in the lawmaker's shared vision, as he wholeheartedly accepted their resounding endorsement and reaffirmation of his candidacy for re-election as the President of the Republic of Liberia.

"This endorsement is not just a seal of approval for our policies and programs; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Liberian people," he noted.

He extended a warm welcome to all newcomers within the CDC, saying the party is not merely a political party, instead, it is a beacon of hope and progress for all Liberians.

"Within our ranks, there is space for every citizen, regardless of their party affiliation. Together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Liberia," he continued.

He boasted of accomplishing a lot during his first six years in office, saying his government has transformed the face of the nation through infrastructure development, empowering the youth to become the driving force of change, and achieving economic stability.