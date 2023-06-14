Liberia: Weah Consoles Italy Over Silvio Berlusconi's Death

President George Manneh Weah has expressed profound sadness at the passing of former Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday, June 12 following a battle with Leukemia. He was 86.

President Weah said the late Berlusconi was one of his strong supporters when he first joined Italian soccer Club AC Milan, for which Berlusconi served as President at the time.

A release from the Executive Mansion in Monrovia says the former Italian Prime Minister was also one of the early backers of Mr. Weah's quest for the Liberian Presidency in 2005.

President Weah described Berlusconi as a strong mentor whose counsel proved very useful throughout his career.

Silvio Berlusconi was a businessman and politician who served as Prime Minister of Italy several times during his political career, including from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011.

He will be remembered as a towering figure in Italian politics due to his great communication skills and charisma.

The Liberian Leader has said thoughts of the former PM will remain indelibly etched on his memory because of the nudge he gave to the careers of so many young African footballers, including himself.

President Weah has extended his deepest sympathy to AC Milan, the government and people of Italy, and to the Berlusconi family.