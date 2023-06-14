Liberia Records Over 366,584 Street Children

Liberian authorities have revealed here that over 366,584 of the country's children live in the streets in dehumanizing conditions as a result of broken homes and neglect.

The Assistant Gender Minister for Children and Social Protection, Maminah Gorlon Carr-Gay says a survey conducted by the Ministry and partners discovered that over 366,584 children across the country are living in the streets in dehumanizing conditions.

Speaking on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town during the observance of World Day against Child Labor, the Assistant Gender boss detailed that Montserrado County has the highest number of street children, totaling 153, 982 and Rivercess County with 100 street children.

She says 78.45 percent of Liberian children between ages 5-14 years are engaged in agriculture, 17.4 percent in services, while 4.2 percent work in industrial areas.

She notes that child labor has been one of the major problems the Government of Liberia has tackled, adding that children who should be in school are rather forced to labor for their families.

However, Minister Carr-Gaye reveals that Liberia has made moderate advancement in efforts to eliminate worst form of child labor.

In remarks, Liberia's Ministry of Labor, Counselor Charles Gibson, explained that the Labor Ministry is working with the Senate and the House Committee on Labor to criminalize child labor like it has done with human trafficking.

According to him, the Ministry of Labor has set up two teams purposely to begin patrolling nightclubs or entertainment centers to curb child abuse and children involved in unwholesome practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he reaffirms government's commitment towards elimination of child labor, providing every child with the chance to enjoy their childhood, learn, and become better leaders for tomorrow.

The minister says government and its partners have set up three safe homes in the country and that one of the three will be used to keep children seen selling in the streets.

Meanwhile, Minister Gibson reveals that about 286 communities have been identified in Montserrado County to provide awareness and education on the kind of work a child should do.

He emphasizes that every child in Liberia is paramount to the government so the Ministry of Labor has established three safe homes, one of which will be used to keep children that will be trafficked or found engaged in hazardous jobs.

He further reveals the Ministry will soon launch a massive inspection exercise of all entertainment and business centers in the country to identify where children are performing child labor and engaged in illicit activities such as smoking, drinking and taking in other substances.

The celebration of the World Day against Child Labor was organized by Ministry of Labor under the theme: "Rescue Children From Street Selling and Vulnerability," and graced by students and representatives of local and international partners.

Liberia seems to be losing its children to waywardness due to broken homes and neglect, while thousands of youth that the government brands as disadvantaged are being consumed by drugs imported into the country.

