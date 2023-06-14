Liberia: 2023 Candidates' Nominations Begin Today

-NEC announces

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced Wednesday, June 14, for the beginning of candidates' nominations for the 10 October Presidential and General Elections.

In a statement issued Tuesday, June 13, NEC explained that the Candidate Nomination exercise will take place at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville City on Mondays to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, until 14 July.

The electoral body said Exhibition and Candidate Nomination exercises are in line with its Key Dates released for the 2023 General Elections in Liberia

Meanwhile, NEC is encouraging all registrants and the general public to fully participate in the ongoing Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR).

It reminds all Liberians that the exhibition which started on Monday, 11 June at all of the 2080 Voting Precincts across the country will end on Saturday, 17 June.

It said the objective of the Exhibition is to afford would-be voters and the public the opportunity to verify their details and make sure their names, age, sex, and photo etc. are correct.

During the exhibition, noted explained that individual can also make claims for omitted data such as name, age, sex, photo to be included, change of incorrect name, age sex, unclear photo on the roll, and object to the inclusion of ineligible persons on the PRR. At the same time, the Commission wants the public to know that accreditation of Party Agents, Observers, and the Media will end on 11 September 2023. The accreditation process started on 10 June 2023.