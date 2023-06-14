Ghana: 2nd HAAA Foundation Football Gala July 23

The HAAA Foundation in Accra is set to organise the second edition of its flagship football gala for girls in the Okaikoi South Constituency.

Christened the HAAA Foundation football gala, it is opened to female teams in the constituency, and would be held at the Accra Academy School Astro Turf Park on July 23.

Ms Harriet Anita Araba Abaidoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the foundation told the Times Sports over the weekend that the event was aimed at promoting youth development through sports.

It is also a collaboration between her outfit and Ideal Ladies FC as well as DK-M.

The first edition attracted four teams from the constituency including Rock Ladies FC, Starlets Ladies FC, Christ Angels FC and Ideal Ladies FC who were the eventual winners.

According to Ms Abaidoo, the success of the first edition has generated interest among the female teams in the constituency, in which for that reason a bigger number of entries were expected for this edition.

She expressed disappointment about the nation's commitment towards sports development and promotion, stating that it was either Ghana was not committed to develop sports to the level that the country can reap its benefits or no one cares about it.

"We always sing the chorus that sports has become big business, but we are not showing signs that will indicate our willingness to also get there. It was time we work towards reaping the investment in sports."

"For me, as a country with unemployment as a huge hurdle, we should give attention to sports because it has the power to absorb a number of unemployed youth to be engaged.

The CEO of the defending champions of the gala, Madam Dzomo Adzerkwei, who accompanied her indicated that her club's (Ideal Ladies) ambitions is to retain the trophy although she admitted that would be a difficult test.

This year's event is under the theme 'building diversity, equity and inclusivity for social capital and community development through sports.'