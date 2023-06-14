Ghana: OSP Declares Charles Bissue Wanted

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) yesterday declared former presidential staffer, Charles Bissue wanted.

Mr Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor, is seeking to enforce a court order after Mr Bissue failed to honour an invitation by the Special Prosecutor last month.

This follows an order secured from the court by the OSP days ago to arrest him.

Mr Bissue was the former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), established by the government.

In spite of the court order, Mr Bisssue's lawyer maintained that his client will not turn himself in.

On Monday, a High Court in Accra adjourned a case involving Mr Bissue to July 4, 2023, following a request by his lawyer, claiming his client was "so unwell that he cannot stand and talk."

Mr Bissue was to move an injunction application seeking to stop OSP from prosecuting him. Following this, the OSP has called for Bissue's arrest.

Mr Bissue had been directed to appear at the OSP on May 22, 2023.

His lawyers wrote to the OSP asking for a copy of the petition, which formed the basis of the invitation, and also asked that the said meeting be postponed to May 25 due to "a domestic emergency."

According to Mr Bissue's lawyers, the OSP refused to accept the proposed date of May 25, 2023, and insisted on the May 22 date.

The meeting did not come on compelling the OSP to go to court to secure an arrest warrant.

Mr Bissue has filed another suit at the court, praying that it sets aside the warrant of arrest issued against him and also rule that the investigative body is violating his human rights.

He has two previous suits against the OSP. One is in respect of the OSP's investigations arising from an investigative documentary titled 'Galamsey Fraud Part I' published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Bissue had asked for a copy of the petition, which is informing the investigation, and further claimed that this petition was authored by the Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, when he was a lawyer in private practice before assuming office.

Mr Bissue is praying the court to restrain the OSP from investigating him, saying the subject of investigation has previously been concluded by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

These cases are yet to be determined.