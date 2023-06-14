Madagascar/Ghana: Mensah Ruled Out of Madagascar Clash

14 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Defender Gideon Mensah has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar due to injury.

The AJ Auxerre left back who reported to camp on Monday has been excused from the game after an assessment by the Black Stars medical team over a knee injury that was picked up in the course of the season.

"Gideon picked up a knee injury during the season but his club managed him until the end of the season. Upon assessment in camp on Monday, we decided to excuse him from this game in order not to aggravate the injury" the team's medical head, Dr. Prince Pambo, told ghanafa.org.

"We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season" Dr. Pambo added.

Gideon Mensah who made his Ghana debut against South Africa in 2019 has featured in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.