Madagascar/Ghana: Mensah Ruled Out of Madagascar Clash

Defender Gideon Mensah has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar due to injury.

The AJ Auxerre left back who reported to camp on Monday has been excused from the game after an assessment by the Black Stars medical team over a knee injury that was picked up in the course of the season.

"Gideon picked up a knee injury during the season but his club managed him until the end of the season. Upon assessment in camp on Monday, we decided to excuse him from this game in order not to aggravate the injury" the team's medical head, Dr. Prince Pambo, told ghanafa.org.

"We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season" Dr. Pambo added.

Gideon Mensah who made his Ghana debut against South Africa in 2019 has featured in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.