Egypt/Ghana: Black Meteors Arrive in Egypt

14 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Meteors have landed in Cairo where they will continue preparations for the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations which to be staged in Morocco from June 24-July 7.

The national U-23 team began preparations for the tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram weeks ago and will use the pre-tournament tour to firm up preparations for the tournament.

The team left Accra in two batches and arrived in Cairo on Monday evening. The team's base is however in the city of Alexandria where they will hold intensive training sessions ahead of the tournament.

According to an FA statement, the trio of Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford Yeboah Koniigsdoffer who are currently with the Black Stars for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar, will join the Meteors camp after their game on June 18.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko's side will play African U-23 champions, Egypt, in a friendly match on June 15 and engage in another test game before emplaning to Morocco.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.