Liberia: 'Employ Albinos in Government' - Advocate for Persons Living With Albinism Challenges President George Manneh Weah, Others

Monrovia — With just a few months remaining in President George Manneh Weah's tenure, a prominent Liberian advocate for persons living with albinism has appealed to the President to consider appointing qualified and competent albinos to crucial positions within his government.

Vangerline Kpotoe, an advocate and journalist who herself has albinism, raised concerns about the lack of opportunities for albinos in Liberia to serve in top appointed and elected roles in the public sector. She highlighted these issues in a statement released on June 13, which marked the International Albinism Awareness Day, a day dedicated to combatting violence and discrimination against individuals with albinism, as recognized by the United Nations.

The theme for this year's celebration, "Inclusion is Strength," aims to ensure that the voices of persons with albinism are integrated into all aspects of life. It emphasizes the importance of inclusivity, both within and outside the albinism community.

Madam Kpotoe pointed out that albinos in many African nations, as well as societies worldwide, live in constant fear of discrimination and violence, including the possibility of being murdered. While Liberia does not have a significant record of extracting body parts from persons with albinism, they still face substantial challenges such as living conditions, education, financial stability, low employment rates, and limited access to healthcare, which can lead to a higher risk of skin cancer due to prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful rays.

Skin cancer, in fact, is a severe threat to individuals with albinism, with nine out of ten people succumbing to the disease before the age of 30. Discrimination and persecution based on ingrained superstitions also plague albinos, further exacerbating their difficulties. Madam Kpotoe recounted that in 2022 alone, five albinos in Montserrado were diagnosed with skin cancer, and tragically, three lost their lives due to the severity of their condition.

Highlighting the financial constraints faced by albinos in Liberia, Madam Kpotoe emphasized that many are unable to afford the exorbitant costs of medicines necessary to prevent skin diseases. She acknowledged President Weah's commendable efforts in covering the medical bills of persons living with albinism and called for increased support in this area.

Albinos in Liberia often find themselves trapped in extreme poverty due to neglect and abandonment, forcing them to seek employment in labor-intensive outdoor work, which exposes them to intense levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Many are engaged in unskilled or physically demanding jobs, while some resort to street vending as a means of survival. Lack of health education programs and the unavailability of affordable and high-quality sunscreen further compound their challenges.

Madam Kpotoe urged the government of Liberia, through the office of President Weah, to prioritize the appointment of qualified albinos to top positions such as Minister, Deputy Minister, Assistant Minister, Director-General, and Executive Director, provided they meet the relevant qualifications and criteria. Such appointments align with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and promote a more inclusive society. She stressed that Liberia cannot achieve a thriving economy if a portion of its population is marginalized based on their skin color.

Supportive measures, including the employment of albinos in key positions across various ministries and agencies, must be embraced to empower this marginalized group. Madam Kpotoe appealed to ministers, managing directors, director-generals, executive directors, and others to consider employing persons with albinism and provide them with opportunities to represent themselves effectively.

Living with albinism presents various challenges, but with proper management and support, individuals with this condition can lead healthy lives and positively impact their communities. Madam Kpotoe emphasized the importance of raising awareness about albinism and fostering acceptance and inclusivity to create a more understanding and compassionate society for everyone.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition characterized by a lack of pigmentation in the hair, skin, and eyes, making individuals vulnerable to the sun and bright light. This often leads to visual impairment and an increased risk of developing skin cancer. Although there is no cure for the absence of melanin, which is central to albinism, its impact can be mitigated through education, support, and appropriate healthcare.

While Tanzania has faced significant challenges regarding the safety and well-being of albinos, with instances of brutal violence and mutilation, Liberia has not experienced such alarming rates. However, it is crucial to recognize the rights of persons with albinism, combat discrimination, and promote their inclusion within society.

International Albinism Awareness Day, observed annually on June 13, serves as a reminder to raise awareness about the human rights of albinos worldwide and condemn acts of violence and discrimination against them. By recognizing and supporting persons with albinism, societies can strive for greater equality and social justice.