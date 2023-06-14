Liberia: 56 Lawmakers Reaffirm Support to the Re-Election of Pres. Weah

Monrovia — As the year 2023 ushers in another round of elections, political landscapes in Liberia are once again abuzz with activity. On Tuesday, a reminiscent scene from 2017 unfolded as over 35 lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to support incumbent President George Weah in his bid for re-election.

Just like in 2017 when 18 senators endorsed former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party, a similar occurrence took place this time, with over 35 lawmakers throwing their support behind the incumbent President George Weah, who is seeking re-election in the upcoming 2023 Presidential and General elections.

While the number of 40 senators endorsing President Weah may appear encouraging, critics have labeled the endorsement as "old wine in a new bottle." According to them, the endorsement ceremony held at the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) grounds on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, consisted of lawmakers who have openly supported and endorsed President Weah's bid in the past.

With the exception of Senator Morris Saytumah of Bomi County, all other legislators present at the program were familiar faces known for their unwavering support of President George Weah's leadership style and ideology. During the ceremony, Representative Johnson Gwaikolo of Nimba County district #9 read the resolution reaffirming their support for President Weah's re-election bid. He cited the President's commendable performance in various sectors of the country, including health, education, roads, and the fight against corruption.

Gwaikolo pledged that they would channel all their energy into ensuring that President Weah secures a first-round victory in the upcoming elections. He stated, "We will direct all of our energy towards your re-election as the standard-bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change. All members of the CDC legislative caucus will campaign in their respective districts."

Acknowledging that the opposition may attempt to impede their progress, Gwaikolo confidently asserted that their strength and unity within the CDC would prevail, leading to an overwhelming triumph. He emphasized that the Liberian people recognize the stark difference between their unwavering dedication to their well-being and the opposition's empty promises and divisive tactics.

Gwaikolo concluded by assuring the people that their voices would be heard, emphasizing the unstoppable force of the will of the people. Together, they would shape the future of Liberia, with victory being not just within their grasp but inevitable. He expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support and endorsement of his candidacy, fueling their determination to serve the people with utmost dedication.

In response to the lawmakers' reaffirmation of commitment, President Weah lauded himself and his government, claiming it to be the best government since Liberia gained independence in 1847. He pointed to the number of hospitals and roads constructed under his administration as evidence of their accomplishments.

Expressing gratitude for the renewed confidence, President Weah reassured the people that he would not let them down. He rallied them to march forward, united, and secure a resounding victory. He declared that their government represented the real change, emphasizing their ability to defeat any opponent in the upcoming election.

"The Liberian people have agreed with this government that it is the best government since 1847. This government is the best government for you because it has built more hospitals, roads, and provided more scholarships than any other government."

As the election year unfolds, the political landscape in Liberia continues to evolve, with endorsements and pledges of support highlighting the fervor and determination of politicians and their aspirations for the future of the nation.