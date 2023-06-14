Liberia: GVL, Grand Kru Caucus Hold Citizens Dialogue in Monrovia

Monrovia — The management of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) and the host communities in Grand Kru County have agreed on several quick impact interventions. The decision was reached following a daylong meeting on Monday, June 12, at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor, between representatives of the affected communities and the senior management of GVL.

The interventions include road rehabilitation, payment of death benefits, formulation of a permanent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), as well as compensation for four volunteer teachers in GVL-supported schools. Under the quick impact intervention, GVL has also agreed to ensure the provision of essential drugs in all of its medical facilities and adequate information on the GVL scholarship scheme, among other commitments.

At the opening of the meeting, Senate President Pro-Tempore and Senator of Grand Kru County, Albert T. Chie, who organized the meeting, thanked the representatives from the affected communities for traveling to Monrovia for this vital discussion in the interest of the county.

Pro-Tempore Chie also took the opportunity to thank all investors in the country and assured them of the government's protection of their investments and willingness to assist them, ensuring that the agreements and contracts entered into between them and the government will always be fully respected.

He emphasized that it is the government's responsibility to protect and guarantee the interests of the people, especially where the investments are located, and to ensure that the investing companies fulfill their promises to the communities and their commitments in terms of corporate social responsibility. He referred to this as a "WIN-WIN situation."

"We have no doubts in our minds that GVL has made positive contributions to our county. We have witnessed the developments they have brought to our people; however, we also see areas where improvements are needed."

Regarding the purpose of the meeting, Senator Chie highlighted numerous complaints from the citizens of Grand Kru, which sometimes result in strikes. Pro-Tempore Chie further mentioned that the Grand Kru Legislative Caucus has facilitated several meetings between GVL and host communities represented by citizens living in Monrovia, but the problems persist.

He stated, "When I visited home in April, every GVL host community I visited presented many issues with the operations of GVL. I promised them that I would bring representatives from each host community in Grand Kru County to Monrovia and organize a meeting with GVL senior management to provide a platform for discussion."

During the engagement, representatives of the host communities accused GVL of failing to fulfill its concession agreement, not implementing corporate social responsibilities, engaging in bad labor practices, illegal dismissals, wrongful deductions from employees and contractors, poor sanitation, and lack of job safety, among other concerns.

In response, the Vice President of GVL, Elvis Morris, stated that most of the complaints against the company are due to lack of information and a failure on the part of the representatives of the host communities to accurately convey the situation. Mr. Morris explained that GVL has fully implemented the requirements outlined in the company's Memorandum of Agreement (MDA).

"Many of the issues raised are due to a lack of maintenance," he said. He commended the Legislative Caucus, particularly Pro-Tempore Chie, for organizing the meeting, stating that it paved the way for a fruitful discussion that will lead to a common ground.