Liberia: EISA Urges Political Leaders to Denounce Acts of Violence, Intimidation, and Threats Ahead of October 10 Elections

Monrovia — The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) has raised concerns regarding pre-election political rhetoric and intimidation by political leaders with less than four months remaining until the October polls.

EISA's International Electoral Observation Mission (IEOM) called on these political actors to clarify their positions and denounce all forms of intimidation, threats, and violations of the code of good conduct outlined in the Farmington River Declaration.

On April 4th, political parties signed a landmark agreement affirming their commitment to peaceful, transparent, and credible elections. During the signing ceremony, President George Weah urged political party leaders and stakeholders in the upcoming election to avoid actions that could incite violence and disrupt Liberia's hard-earned peace.

However, speaking at a press conference, Grant Masterson, the Country Director of EISA Liberia, noted that this has not been the case as Liberians prepare for the October polls. He expressed concern over the use of insulting, demeaning, and antagonistic language in recent public statements and pronouncements by high-level state and political party leaders, which has entered the public discourse in recent weeks.

Masterson stated that EISA-IEOM observers, who are monitoring pre-election activities in the counties, have observed an increase in the use of inflammatory language in public forums. He said, "EISA-IEOM is mindful that the official campaign period has not yet officially launched, and already the political discourse has seen intemperate utterances and exchanges between contesting persons."

"While open and unencumbered speech is a critical aspect of democratic elections, EISA-IEOM was encouraged to witness the recent commitment made by all competing political parties to exercise restraint through the Farmington River Declaration signed by 27 out of 31 political parties on April 4, 2023," he added.

"In the context of an open and peaceful election, it is regrettable when the right to freedom of speech is used to incite fear, anger, or mistrust, which goes against the spirit of the Declaration and the commitments made by the parties."

Masterson warned parties and public office bearers that their words have a significant impact on Liberian society. He stated that EISA-IEOM is aware of reports about the mobilization of party supporters in response to public statements and encouraged political actors to recognize the unintended consequences that may arise from their actions.

"The mobilization of supporters in protest during the biometric voter registration process, particularly in Montserrado County, and the disruption of public gatherings are examples of this. While the right to protest is a fundamental democratic freedom, EISA-IEOM is concerned about the conduct reported during several recent incidents, which were described as intimidating and threatening."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further emphasized that protests and demonstrations should adhere to the law and be conducted peacefully and without intimidation.

Masterson urged political party leaders, supporters, civil society organizations, and traditional elders to foster a climate of tolerance and national unity throughout the electoral process. He called on them to discourage political violence, threats, and intimidation among their supporters.

"The Mission, therefore, encourages all political parties to adhere to democratic principles by urging their supporters to firmly reject all forms of violence and refrain from any act or language that could incite their supporters to engage in violent or illegal behavior. Ensuring a conducive pre-election environment is crucial, as election processes marred by intimidation and violence will diminish their integrity," he concluded.