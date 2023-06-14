Liberia: Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe Pledges to Strengthen Public Trust and Confidence in the Fight Against Corruption

Monrovia — Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, the newly appointed Executive Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), has vowed to strengthen the public's trust and confidence in the LACC and reaffirm its crucial role in combating corruption.

According to Cllr. Zoe, her strategic vision centers around enhancing the institution's integrity, transparency, and operational effectiveness. She intends to forge close collaborations with diverse stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to establish robust alliances in the fight against corruption. Upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the commission's independence, and adhering to the core mandate outlined in the Anti-Corruption Act of 2022 form the cornerstones of Zoe's approach.

Born and raised in Monrovia, Liberia, Zoe witnessed firsthand the detrimental effects of corruption on her community, igniting her passion for justice. She graduated cum laude in 2011 from the prestigious Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia, where she earned her Bachelor of Law degree (LLB). In 2016, Zoe graduated with distinction from the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida School of International Relations, University of Liberia, with a Master of Arts degree in Political Science/International Relations. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Management) obtained in 2008 from Stella Maris Polytechnic.

With over nine years of experience in Commercial and Corporate Law, Zoe has established herself as a prominent legal professional in Liberia. She currently serves as an Associate Partner at the esteemed law firm Zoe and Partners. Her qualifications, expertise and dedication have also earned her the position of Secretary of the Board of Directors and Head of the Legal Unit at Guaranty Trust Bank (Liberia) Limited. Zoe's leadership qualities have propelled her to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Telecommunication Corporation, LTC Mobile Company. She is an active member of esteemed professional organizations such as the Liberia National Bar Association, the Supreme Court Bar, and the Association of Female Lawyers (AFELL), and she holds the prestigious position of President of the Rivercess Bar Association.

Expressing her deep sense of honor and gratitude upon accepting the role of Executive Chairperson of the LACC, Zoe recognizes the significance of her appointment in promoting gender equality and acknowledges President George M. Weah's commitment to involving women in the nation-building process.

Liberia now looks to Alexandra Kormah Zoe as a beacon of hope in the relentless pursuit of a corruption-free society. With her extensive legal background, unwavering commitment to justice, and strategic vision, Zoe is poised to inspire change, rebuild public confidence, and lead the charge in creating a more transparent and accountable Liberia.