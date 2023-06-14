Liberia: U.S. Government Launches U.S.$20 Million Food Security Project in Liberia

Kakata — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) mission to Liberia has officially launched the Liberia Food Security, Nutrition, and Resilience (FSNR) Project in Liberia.

The FSNR is a US$20 million initiative under the auspices of U.S. Government's Feed the Future Global Hunger and Food Security Initiative.

The Liberia Food Security, Nutrition, and Resilience (FSNR) initiative is expected be implemented in six counties, including Lofa, Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday in Kakata, Margibi County, USAID-Liberia acting Country Director disclosed that Feed the Future is America's global food security initiative intended to combat hunger, malnutrition, and proverty in Liberia and other parts of the world.

Rory Donohoe said since the inception of the U.S. Government's Future the Future global food security initiative in 2010, it has served as a powerful force for good, extending a helping hand to vulnerable population across the globe.

Continuing, Donohoe stated: "the Feed the Future has been a catalyst for change, empowering individuals to overcome the burden of hunger and malnutrition, uplifting their spirits, and nurturing their potential.

"Last year, under the leadership of President Biden, the United States unvailed a renewed commitment by designating Liberia as a priority country for the Feed the Future." He disclosed.

The USAID-Liberia acting boss noted that the decision to include Liberia on the U.S. Government Feed the Future initiative is rooted not only in the United States unwavering faith in Liberia's capacity to harness its immense agricultural potential but also his government acknowledgment of the stark reality that widespread food insecurity continues to afflict nearly half of all Liberian households.

He noted that the launch of the U.S. Government's initiative in Liberia is a commitment that signifies an opportunity for the United States Government to bolster its enduring partnership with the government and people of Liberia.

Mr. Donohoe intimated that the Feed the Future food security initiative presents a chance to cultivate the foundation of a robust economy which offers quality health and education services and fortify systems that underpin a flourshing society.

He devulged that the Liberia Food Security, Nutrition, and Resilience (FSNR) Project in Liberia is being implemented by RTI International, alongside partners BRAC, GiveDirectly, and Dimagi.

He further explained that FRNR will work with cooperatives and other farmers groups, women 's and youth groups, the private sector, and government stakeholders.

FSNR, Mr. Donohoe said, seeks to sustainably improve market access and provision of services that are needed to achieve long-term adoption of climate-smart agriculture approaches, increase incomes, diversify livelihoods, and improve production and marketing of nutritious foods.

Mr. Donohoe disclosed that the total of 15,000 individuals will benefit, of which 65% will be women and 50% will be youth with the objectives of increasing agricultural production and on-farm processing, strengthening farmer and community resilience and improving market systems for diverse and nutritious crops.

For her part, Agriculture Minister Jeanine M. Cooper extolled the United States Government's latest support to Liberia through the launch and subsequent implementation of the Feed the Future global food security intiative in Liberia.

Minister Cooper noted that the Feed the Future initiative is one of the many U.S. Government aid programs that has and continues to make significant transformative impact on the Continent of Africa.

She said the government and people of Liberia are glad to have been included in the United States global food security intiative, noting that US support to Liberia's agriculture sector can not be overemphasized as America is credited of being Liberia's dependable partner in the area of agriculture development.

Meanwhile, the day launch was graced by a cross-section of stakeholders from the agriculture sector, international development partners, and superintendents of benefiting counties, among others.