Liberia: CPP's Cummings Promised to Fight Discrimination Against Members of the Islamic Community in Pleebo City, If Elected President

14 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Pleebo City — Alexander Cummings, the Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), promised the Islamic Community in Pleebo City, Maryland County that his administration would fight against discrimination if elected. This pledge came on day two of his visit to the southeastern part of Liberia.

Mamadou M. Diallo, the spokesman for the group, informed the CPP standard bearer that despite their great-grandparents' migration to Maryland County over half a century ago, members of the Islamic community still face significant discrimination, particularly in Maryland County. Diallo expressed that the community has been subjected to humiliation when it comes to their freedom of movement across the country. Additionally, they feel downplayed in terms of educational, health, and other basic social services.

Diallo stated, "When traveling in Liberia and passing through to Monrovia, Grand Kru, River Gee County, or even the Ivory Coast, we are always discriminated against."

The group spokesman also revealed the resolution of a long-standing land dispute in Pleebo City. He explained, "A family has claimed ownership of the land, and the court supported their claim, but we abide by the law."

Diallo emphasized, "We want the Islamic school to start operating by September."

Expressing gratitude to Mr. Cummings for supporting Islam financially and otherwise, the group highlighted the denial of scholarships to young people in their community. Diallo stated, "When it comes to getting scholarships for the children of the Islamic community, we face discrimination."

He continued, "Our sisters can't attend Catholic schools because of the Hijab."

In response, Mr. Cummings denounced discrimination and expressed his commitment to inclusivity, stating, "We don't want to discriminate against any Liberians."

Cummings, outlining his plans if elected President, promised to work diligently for the benefit of all citizens. He said, "We will set an example when God blesses me and I become president. I will make sure that we do not discriminate. Everyone will have an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of their tribe or religion. These things are not a matter of choice."

He added, "We will create an inclusive society where everyone can benefit. The only hindrance to sharing in the prosperity will be corruption, as you can choose to be corrupt, but you cannot choose your tribe."

"The biggest problem in our country is the economy. We will prioritize job creation so that people can provide for their families," concluded the CPP Standard Bearer.

