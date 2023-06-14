Nigeria: Ill-Health - Akeredolu On Medical Leave, Transmits Power to Deputy - Ondo Assembly

Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Olamide Oladiji, yesterday, cleared the air on the whereabouts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and his alleged refusal to hand over power to his deputy, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, saying the governor is on medical leave and has transmitted power to his deputy to act.

The speaker, in a statement, said that the assembly had since received a letter from the governor, informing them of being on medical leave.

Oladiji said: "The Ondo State House of Assembly has received the letter of medical leave from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

"The governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from June 7 to July 6, 2023.

"The Governor had directed his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away and has assured of his resumption on July 6.

"The governor is a lover of peace and an apostle of the rule of law."

Count us out of power struggle --Exco members

Meanwhile, two cabinet members have dissociated themselves from those jostling to wrest power from the indisposed governor.

The Commissioner for Mines, Mr Razaq Obe and the governor's Special Adviser on Gender, Olamide Falana, yesterday, said they remain loyal to the governor.

Obe was alleged to have been pencilled down as deputy governor if Ayedatiwa becomes the governor.

But in a statement, Obe said: "Naming me as someone scheming to benefit from the impossible ouster of my benefactor, father and mentor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is the worst lie ever told against my person.

"I have enjoyed love and support and privileges from him and his family that it would be satanic to imagine profiteering from his temporary challenge. I have no record of treachery.

"I have not attended a single political meeting for the Deputy Governor, neither has he called one that I know. This is because I believe Mr Governor's signal must precede any political move.

"My 100 per cent loyalty is to Mr Governor and by extension his family. If there should be any cleavage, I would surely be found on Mr Governor's side. I would readily reject any political offer outside his endorsement.

"The lie that I had been promised to be made deputy governor before the end of my benefactor's tenure is coming directly from desperate politicians who most, unfortunately, calculate the Deputy Governor would end their aspirations should the unlikely happen, hence the obvious wrangling to tear down the Deputy Governor and all those who would not join their gang up to supplant him. This is the only truth behind the ongoing uproar."

Dissociating herself from the plot, the governor's Special Adviser on Gender, declared that her loyalty to Governor Akeredolu "is total, unshaken and never in doubt."

Falana, in a statement, said: "I have never held any meeting either physically or virtually or otherwise with any group, either within or other groups outside the state cabinet, seeking election for governorship as I have always maintained that I await Mr Governor's directives. Neither have I held any negotiations whatsoever.

"I am not averse to anyone's aspirations but will never be a part of any inordinate ambition and devilish intentions."