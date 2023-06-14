Nigeria: Zamfara Assembly Gets New Speaker, Deputy As Governor Seeks Cooperation

The news speaker and his deputy emerged through consensus.

Bilyaminu Moriki and Adamu Aliyu representing Zurmi North and Gummi Local Governments, have emerged as the speaker and deputy speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, respectively.

The two principal officers of the assembly were elected on Tuesday afternoon through a consensus. They are members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The state governor, Dauda Lawal, while addressing the newly inaugurated members of the State House of Assembly who visited him at the government house, said politicking has ended following the duo's emergence.

A press statement by the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Suleiman Bala - Idris, said Mr Lawal asked members of the legislature to "collaborate with the executive to rescue the state from several years of decay."

"Zamfara is faced with serious challenges, ranging from insecurity to decay in the educational system, among other key issues of concern. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the 24 lawmakers inaugurated today.

"The constitutional assignment you were elected to do is an enormous task. I assure you that my administration is eager to partner with the state Legislature, and we must work in harmony to sustain the partnership.

"Politics is over. It is time to unite and infuse new ideas in making Zamfara State great again," Mr Lawal said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that in the 24-member Zamfara Assembly, the PDP has 16 while the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), has seven members.