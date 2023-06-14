Ghana: Pernod Ricard Ghana Reiterates Commitment to Environment

In line with its efforts to preserve the environment and ecosystems, Pernod Ricard Ghana, a subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard group, a leading producer of wines and spirits, in collaboration with Green Republic Project, has targeted to plant 10,000 trees over the month of June.

The project was launched in Moree, in the Central Region, to mark World Environmental Day.

To begin the tree-planting project, Pernod Ricard Ghana planted 1500 trees in Moree out of the 10,000 targeted trees.

Speaking at the project launch, Eunice Osei-Tutu, the Sustainability and Responsibility Manager, Penord Ricard Ghana, said the initiative was part of the Company's commitment to nurture every terroir and its biodiversity for today and generations to come.

She said, "In this month of June, which also marks the Green Ghana Day, we are planting 10,000 trees across the country, and we chose World Environmental Day as the day to launch this project at Moree. This project falls under one of the four pillars of Pernod Ricard's 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap dubbed 'Nurturing Terroirs"'.

"Under this pillar, we take action to nurture nature, the environment and biodiversity. This is because at Pernod Ricard, all our products depend on a flourishing ecosystem. Even beyond that, as human beings, we need nature to thrive. So we are here to contribute our quota to the environment so that this planet will continue to be sustainable for us and our children," she said.

"To sustain these trees, we have partnered with the Green Republic Project who will ensure the trees continue to grow ... Last year, in June; we restored a previously mined area at Kyebi in the Eastern Region where we planted 2,400 trees. This year, we are starting in the Central Region, and we will continue in the Northern Region", she noted.

Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa, Convener of the Green Republic Project, said the project was in line with its campaign to plant 20 million trees in the country over a 10-year period.

On his part, Nana Obokese Ampah, Regent of Moree and Apagyahene of Asebu State in the Central Region, said he was elated to have Pernod Ricard Ghana and Green Republic plant trees in Moree.

Absa Bank engages clients on economy

In a reaffirmation of its commitment to clients, Absa Bank recently hosted a dynamic breakfast meeting with its corporate and institutional clients, offering invaluable insights into navigating the current economic landscape in Ghana.

The session, which focused on the implications of the government's latest IMF deal, touted Absa's unwavering support and sustainable solutions to empower businesses in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Drawn from diverse sectors of the economy, the clients engaged in a candid discussion on crucial business prospects for the upcoming months.

Other topics discussed included inflation and exchange rates to market confidence for both local and foreign investors.

Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Managing Principal in charge of Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa, said, "We are dedicated to empowering our clients to achieve limitless possibilities. We go beyond financial services, keeping them informed and equipped with strategies for long-term sustainability."

Executive Director of Finance, Munatsi Mkushi, and Market Director, Jake Brobbey, encouraged clients to embrace creativity, innovation, and adaptability to overcome prevailing challenges.

They also gave assurances that the bank was resilient, liquid and well capitalised to support clients in weathering the storms.