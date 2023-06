The Local Organising Committee (DOL) for the Division One League (DOL) announced August 2 for this year's Super Cup.

The third edition of the Super Cup to be held in Kumasi will include eight teams from the DOL season.

The two top teams of each zone and the best third placed teams will compete for the ultimate crown.

The two-week competition will climax on Sunday August 13, 2023 in Abrankese.