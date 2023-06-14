Ghana: Alan Kyerematen Becomes First NPP Flagbearer Aspirant to File Nomination Forms

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, has filed his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary slated for November 4, this year.

By the gesture, the former Ghana Ambassador to the United States of America becomes the first flagbearer hopeful to file his nominations out of the remaining nine other aspirants.

Mr Kyerematen was joined by current and former Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as some bigwigs of the party at the NPP Headquarters in Accra on June 12 to file the forms.

The NPP opened nominations on May 26, 2023, with aspirants given up to June 24 to submit forms.

So far, 10 of them including Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have picked forms to contest the party's presidential primary and the NPP has revised timelines for its presidential primary and that for orphan constituencies.

By the original schedule, the party will elect its 2024 presidential candidate on November 4 but, before then, interested aspirants have up till June 24 to pick nomination forms.

A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of June 1, 2023, and paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.

The revised timeline released on June 12 has scheduled July 3 to July 6 for vetting with publication of the list of qualified aspirants on July 21 in time for balloting on July 24 ahead of the National Congress by the Special Electoral College on August 26.

The presidential primary still remains November 4 with possible run-off to be held on November 11 and the revisions were agreed at an emergency Steering Committee meeting on May 30, however the party regrets of any inconvenience the changes may cause all parties involved and assures of all its determination, dedication and commitment to hold free, fair, credible, peaceful and transparent election.

Mr Kyerematen asked for one thing from the National Elections Committee when he submitted his forms saying "the only guarantee for us to be able to win and ascend to power to succeed ourselves in 2025 will be for us to have free, fair, credible and transparent election."

Whilst commending leadership of NPP for the work done so far in the processes leading to the filing of nominations, he encouraged them and hoped they would do all in their power and authority to ensure they guarantee free, fair, credible and transparent election for the party.

Mr Kyerematen pledged an exceptional leadership when voted as NPP flagbearer and subsequently, president in humility as he embarks on a transformative journey together to make Ghana a beacon of development in Africa and beyond.