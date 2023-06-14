Ghana: NPP Needs Deep Thinker, Vibrant Flagbearer to Retain Power - Kwabena Agyepong

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has called on the party's delegates to choose somebody who is a deep thinker and vibrant to lead the NPP and restore the integrity which has been lost over the period.

"Delegates should look for a candidate who thinks deep about the welfare of the citizenry, knows, understands their feelings and vote for him to lead us in the forthcoming 2024 elections.

"I have been with the NPP tradition since its formation and knows the inner feelings of the true members of the tradition and they should not ignore me when the time is due," Mr Agyepong noted.

He also called on the leadership of the party to ensure that Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Managing Directors as well as Members of Parliament (MPs) who go about and openly declare support for some candidates in the flagbearership race desist from that since it is overly politicisation which undermines the integrity of their institutions.

According to him, the overly politicisation of state institutions creates a dent on those institutions and called on them to stop it, adding that the candidates themselves should go to the people and tell them what they are capable of doing when they get the nod.

"If you are a candidate it is important that you subject yourself to public scrutiny by allowing the public to ask you questions about your private and public life, irrespective of the nature of question.

"I call on the other aspirants for a public debate to enable the electorate to clearly know the people they intend to select as flagbearer of their party because it is important for Ghanaians to hear what the aspirants have for them and the direction where elections in the country has taken is dangerous where monies are being churned out to people is not sustainable," Mr Agyepong bemoaned.

Mr Agyepong appealed to the delegates to choose someone whose credibility is unquestionable to lead them in the 2024 elections.

"It should not be money if really our tradition rewards hard work," he said.

According to him, the people need a paradigm shift from the status quo where the leadership of the NPP has been in office for the past 16 years without any positive impact on the people.

The KNUST trained civil engineer further called on the leadership of the party to hold the super delegates congress of the party, scheduled for next month at one venue, instead of the various regions to minimise cost and effective monitoring.