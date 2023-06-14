Ghana: ECG Backs up Accra Power Supply ...As President Inaugurates $40m 161kv Electricity Bsp

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday inaugurated the newly constructed Accra Central Electricity Bulk Supply Point (BSP) with a firm commitment not to return the country to the era of 'dumsor.'

The inauguration of 161KV BSP brings to four the number of BSPs constructed over the last 18 months, coming after the Pokuase, Kasoa and the Kumasi-Kintampo-Bolgatanga 330KVA transmission lines at Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region.

It was funded with a $40million grant from the Japanese government and had joint venture of Mitsubishi Corporation, Hitachi Plant Construction Ltd and Yurtec Corporation as the main contractor, with the joint venture of Yachiyo Engineering Co, Ltd, and West Japan Engineering Consultants as the Project Consultants.

The project has a control building, a main transformer platform hosting three 125MVA transformers, a gas insulated switchgear platform with 170KV gas insulated switchgear, platforms for 161KV cable terminations and an indoor 33KV switchgear systems.

The project forms part of the reinforcement of power supply to the Accra Central Business District and its immediate environs and will contribute to stable supply of electricity in Accra as a whole.

Inaugurating the project, President Akufo-Addo said any country that aspire to industrialise as part of its economic development agenda, and ensure that people had a decent quality of life must necessary ensure that its citizens had access to stable, efficient and affordable power supply.

He said "our daily lives from simple things as charging of our mobile phones and keeping our electrical appliances working to operating our offices and businesses, are run by electric power. Electricity is no longer a luxury, rather a necessity in this day and age," he emphasised.

The President said the country must commit itself to working hard to ensure that it achieved universal coverage of electricity in order to spur on rapid rate of economic growth.

He explained that the Japanese grant project was part of efforts to expand interconnected transmission systems of the country.

The President said the power needs of Accra's Central Business District (ACBD) had important implications for the country's economy, adding that "projected electricity demand rate of residents and commercial establishments, operating in Accra Central and its environs stood at 10 per cent per annum."

He noted that further to this the power demand of Greater Accra was projected to reach about 1000MV with an annual growth rate of some eight per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President said it was evident that the execution of the Accra Central BSP was consistent with the country's power needs and development.

He explained that with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of up to 15 per cent around the time of project preparation, guarantees stable, reliable and regular supply of electricity to the busy and bustling ACBD and surrounding areas.

"This bulk supply point is a gas insulated substations which is GRIDCO's first substations with such technology. This is an innovation in technology applied in areas where spaces are significantly limited," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the benefits of the new BSP included reduction in transmission and distribution losses ensure high reliability of electricity supply and ensure high level of personnel safety.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the government of Japan and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the support.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu on his part said he was excited by the completion of the project since it would go a long way to strengthen power supply to Central Accra.

He said the project was a crucial component of Ghana's aspiration to implement the national electrification scheme which aimed at providing electricity to the homes of all Ghanaians.

"When Japan supports a project such as this, it is because we are thinking of the transformative power of electricity and the potential it holds for Ghana's future," he emphasised.