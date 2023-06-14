Ghana: Dr Evans Glover Receives Global Spiritual Leadership Award

The President of Council of Ghanaian Pastors and Churches in the United States of America (USA), Bishop Dr Evans Glover, has received a Global Spiritual Leadership Award in recognition of his service to North America and humanity.

The clergyman who is also the Presiding Bishop of Shiloh Gospel Ministries, headquartered in Maryland, was honoured at the White House Prayer 25th Anniversary Presidential Awards held in Washington D.C, last month.

For the past 25 years, the White House Prayer, a gathering of Christians, has spearheaded intercessory prayers for the lives and work of national leaders, security agencies families and youths in the US.

A statement from the church, issued by Bishop Glover, yesterday indicated that the award brings to four the number of presidential honours that Bishop Glover had received over the past decade, including the Eagle Award as an Ambassador of Hope to his generation received in September 2010.

It said the Bishop and his wife, Rev. Mrs Yvonne Glover, who are the founders of Gloverberg Group of Companies, received a Presidential recognition from Former US President Barack Obama while in March this year, they received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards from US President Joseph Biden.

From President Bill Clinton to the President Biden, the statement attributed the prayer gathering's continuity and favour from the successive presidential administration over the last 25 years to the God's favour.

This year, it said, organisers mobilised spiritual faith-based and leaders, as well as kingdom ambassadors from across the nation to pray for healing and understanding for the country.

"We are continuing this journey at a time in our nation's history when prophesies from our forefathers are manifesting and unfold," the statement said.

Delivering the keynote address on the title 'Impact of prayer over nations,' Bishop Glover stressed the power of prayer and the need for prayers to be connected to the word of God in order to be effective.

"Prayer is the mightiest agent to advance God's work. It is the cord that keeps us connected to the Father. It must always be our first, best option. Prayer can go where you cannot go, does what you cannot do, speak life into things that you have no control over and accomplishes what you can't accomplish.

"Prayer can succeed where other means have failed. It should not be the last, but our first response in every situation," he said and supported his assertions with biblical quotes including James 4:3 and James 5:16.

Referring to how Biblical Daniel's praying and fasting during the first year of Darius changed the fortunes of Israel, Bishop Glover noted the power of prayers, and urged Americans to continue praying for their nations.

Bishop Glover is co-founder of the MEB College of Theology and Biblical Languages, an Associate Professor at the National Bible College and Seminary teaching Biblical Greek and the President of the African and Caribbean Immigrant Pastoral Council.