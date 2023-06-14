Ghana: Prof. Wosornu's Play to Be Reviewed Today

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) is set to host a stage play review and discussion today (Wednesday) in line with a year-long celebration of Accra being declared as the World Book Capital for 2023.

The virtual event will focus on "Through the mind of a playwright", a review of "The Unattached" a play written by Professor Ladé Wosornu, a Ghanaian literary legend and retired surgeon.

The play first published with other one act plays under the title "The casebook of Dr O. P Asem" has been revised for the purpose of the Accra World Book Capital (AWBC) 2023.

A statement issued by the GAW in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times said the event would serve as a platform for patrons and panellists interact with the celebrated writer.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Country Representative, Abdourahamanne Diallo, would preside over the event with panellists drawn from UNESCO, GAW, Parliament, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and other organisations.

The World Book Capital is an initiative of UNESCO which recognises cities for promoting books and fostering reading for a year, starting on April 23, the World Book and Copyright Day.

Cities designated as UNESCO World Book Capital carry out activities with the aim of encouraging a culture of reading in all ages and sharing UNESCO's values. There is no financial prize for being nominated as host.

UNESCO adopted the 31c/ Resolution 29, in 2001, establishing the World Book Capital programme and naming Madrid as the first World Book Capital city in 2001.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Book Reviews By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After Guadalajara (Mexico) in 2022, Accra was selected for its strong focus on young people and their potential to contribute to the culture and wealth of Ghana.

According to the UNESCO, Accra's proposed programme seeks to use the power of books to engage these young people, as an effective way of skilling up the next generation.

The year-long commemoration under the theme "Reading to connect minds for social transformation features various programmes by stakeholders including the GAW.

Prof. Wosornu is a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and a poet, essayist and columnist for The Ghanaian Times, writing on health and wellness issues.

The founding Fellow of the Ghana College of Surgeons and former member of the National Council for Higher Education, has had a distinguished professional and academic career in surgery, practising in Ghana, Zambia and Saudi Arabia.