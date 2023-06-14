Ghana: UN Gender Advocate Winner Presents Prize to Cds

The recipient of the 2022 United Nations (UN) Military Gender Advocate Award (MGAA) winner, Captain Cecilia Erzuah, has presented her award to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, at Burma Camp in Accra.

The award, presented to Captain Erzuah by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, was in recognition of her dedication and efforts as a military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of the Nations United Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on women, peace and security.

She is the first Ghanaian peacekeeper and the first recipient from the Ghanaian contingent to receive the award.

The award was created in 2016 by the Office of Military Affairs within the Department for Peace Operations (DPO) and recognises a military peacekeeper who best integrated a gender perspective into peacekeeping activities with the UNSCR 1325.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director General, Department of International Peace Support Operations, Brigadier General Winfried Dzandu-Hedidor, explained that each year, the awardee was selected from candidates nominated by Force Commanders and Heads of Mission from all peace operations.

He said Captain Erzuah was nominated by the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA) among other nominees from six other peacekeeping missions.

"After vigorous selection procedure, she emerged as the winner of the MGAA 2022. This prestigious and coveted award is one of the two awards presented by the United Nations Secretary Generals themselves," Brig. Gen. Dzandu-Hedidor added.

Brig. Gen. Dzandu-Hedidor acknowledged the contributions the UN and other stakeholders played in making the award and event happen.

The CDS said Ghana in particular has contributed a lot of troops right from the Congo crisis up till now in many missions and "we as a nation are proud to produce a number of force commanders and a number of female deputy force commanders.

He said it was a pride that UN recognises the contributions of individuals beyond what their duty calls them to do adding that "we are very happy with this recognition of Captain Cecilia Erzuah which has brought honour to the country and the Ghana Armed Forces."

Vice Admiral Amoama mentioned that the UN started with the deployment of some military observers in 1948 and it has grown into a multi-dimensional peace support operation seen across the world.

He acknowledged the work of the UN in bringing peace and security to the entire world as well as the role of peacekeepers.

"We are very proud of your achievements and hope this will spur on female personnel to aspire to the realisation of UN Resolution 1325," and urged her to work hard.

The CDS presented her with her plaque in recognition of her achievements.

Captain Erzuah on her part appreciated the Military High Command for deploying her with the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei, battalion commanders and her engagement platoon.

Captain Erzuah, 32, served as the commander of Ghana Platoon in Abyei, Sudan and lead patrols and outreach to local leaders, women, youth groups to better understand and address their concerns.

She also hosted discussions on domestic violence, gender equality and child care thereby resulting in increased women in community protection committee and improving early warning system and protection of civilians.