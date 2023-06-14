Ghana: Congratulations, Captain Erzuah!!

editorial

Today, we dedicate our editorial to Captain Cecilia Erzuah, a Ghanaian military peacekeeper, as a way of congratulating her on winning the 2022 United Nations (UN) Military Gender Advocate Award (MGAA).

This is an award created in 2016 by the Office of Military Affairs within the Department for Peace Operations (DPO) and recognises a military peacekeeper who best integrates gender perspectives into peacekeeping activities in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325).

It is worthy of note that in 2000, the United Nations Security Council formally acknowledged through the creation of Resolution 1325 the changing nature of warfare in which civilians are increasingly targeted, and women continue to be excluded from participation in peace processes.

The resolution specifically addresses how women and girls are disproportionally impacted by violent conflict and war and recognises the critical role women can and already do play in peace-building efforts.The UNSCR 1325 affirms that peace and security efforts are more sustainable when women are equal partners in the prevention of violent conflict, the delivery of relief and recovery efforts and in the forging of lasting peace.

The background of UNSCR 1325 shows that it is a weighty adoption, and so any award related to it such as the MGAA assumes that weight and all its significance.

Thus, there is no wonder the award is one of the only two presented to winners by the UN Secretary-General himself.

Our happiness for Captain Erzuah is pivoted on a number of factors one of which is that she is the first Ghanaian peacekeeper to receive the prestigious award and being a female to do so.

It is heart-warming and pride to learn that Captain Erzuah won the award for the contributions beyond her duty call in the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei, Sudan, while serving as the commander of the Ghana Platoon at a young age of 32 and led patrols and also outreach to local leaders, women and youth groups to better understand and address their concerns.

Captain, we salute you for bringing honour to Ghana, particularly for the fact that you beat nominees from other countries to win the coveted award on merit, to tell the whole world that truly, Ghana is a force to reckon with in UN peacekeeping efforts and in other activities of the UN.

Your achievement has brought alive formidable roles played in the UN by such veritable personalities as Lieutenant General Emmanuel Alexander Erskine, who, in 1978, was appointed the first Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), having previously served, among other appointments, as the Chief of Staff of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation in Palestine (UNTSO) from January 1, 1976 to April 1978; and Mr Kofi Atta Annan, UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006.

You have also brought honour and encouragement first to female soldiers and the Ghana Armed Forces in general, which must urge Ghanaian soldiers who gain the opportunity to play international roles to strive to achieve global recognition.

Being a woman, you have lifted the image of Ghanaian women high, particularly the young ones as you are just 32 and achieved that feat, a feat that should also inspire all Ghanaian youth to acknowledge the fact that recognition is priceless, as it is something money cannot buy and so worth striving for.

We believe that whoever learns of your achievement will express other complimentary comments.

It is our hope that you will achieve more laurels in all your endeavours in future.

Once again, congratulations, Captain Erzuah!