Africa: Engage Now Africa Marks Int'l Day of Albinism Awareness

Engage Now Africa (ENA), a nongovernmental organization yesterday marked the International Day of Albinism awareness with a call on the public to desist from discriminating against persons with albinism.

International Albinism Awareness Day is observed annually on June 13 to create awareness about a genetic skin condition called Albinism and promote the rights and regulations of Albinism on a global level.

Albinism is a genetic disorder that results in decreased production of a pigment called melanin in the skin, hair, and eyes, resulting in light color or no color. There are several genetic mutations that cause albinism.

The global theme for this year's occasion is "Inclusion is strength." The theme focusses on the importance of inclusion of not just people of all races and ethnicities who are affected by albinism but also the young and old population.

Albinism Programme Coordinator for ENA, Mr Kwame Andrew Daklo speaking at the event underscored the need to increase awareness about albinism among the populace.

This he said was necessary because albinism was often associated with various myths, misconceptions and superstitions in many communities, which could lead to stigmatization and social exclusion.

He explained that when people are well informed about albinism, it would reduce incidences where individuals with albinism face barriers to education, employment, healthcare and social participation.

ENA, he said remained poised on addressing all problems facing albinos in the country in collaboration with other members of the public and government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Human Rights Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Persons with albinism are just like every other human being so let us stop the discrimination against them to promote understanding while advocating for the protection of the rights of this marginalized group," Mr Daklo added.

Country Director of ENA, Madam Cecelia Amankwah on her part mentioned that the International Albinism Day holds immense significance as it provides the world an opportunity to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals with albinism and to promote understanding and acceptance within the society.

She said "Today we come together to celebrate the resilience and unique beauty of those with albinism while also acknowledging the hurdles they encounter on a daily basis. Engage Now Africa recognizes the urgent need to address the discrimination, stigmatization and social exclusion faced by people with albinism."

"Through our work in education, healthcare and economic empowerment, we strive to make a lasting impact and provide equal opportunities for every individual to thrive."