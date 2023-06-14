Ghana: SC Quashes Justice Ankamah's Orders Regarding Late Dorgadzi's Estate

The Supreme Court (SC) says the orders made by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, who sat on the case of the Estate of the late Rev. Emmanuel Dorgadzi, at the Tema High Court, were made in clear breach of natural justice.

The court held that the applicants were not given a hearing of the suit pending before the High Court, Tema.

Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, currently a Justice of the Court of Appeal, is being investigated for dealing with a matter he had no jurisdiction.

A five-member panel chaired by Justice Jones Victor Dotse (now retired) described as "sordid" the act of the Judge and the Clerk at the time, Sebastian Agbo.

The court in its ruling released on June 12, 2023, prohibited Justice Ankamah from further hearing the case and quashed his orders.

The panel recommended that all officers who played roles in the "shameful" act be investigated.

Justice Dotse said "in our collective wisdom, we deem it appropriate to refer this case to the Chief Justice to cause further investigations into the conduct of the trial Judge and Sebastian Agbo, then Registrar of the High Court, Tema, under whose tenure the sordid affairs happened."

The court urged the Chief Justice to cause investigations into the apparent devise by the interested parties to undervalue the estate of the deceased.

Justice Dotse said the counsel, who filed the application for and on behalf of the interested parties, should be made to give explanation as to the basis of the valuations made in respect of the properties stated therein.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said "It is the considered view of this panel that, such an investigation will unravel the phenomenon that parties have been adopting to undervalue estate of deceased persons in respect of whose estate's they apply for Letters of Administration."

The SC said "we urge the Judicial Service to enquire into the circumstances that led to Sebastian Agbo, then Registrar of the High Court, Tema being interdicted."

"For the avoidance of doubts, the said Judge Ankamah (as he then was), is also hereby prohibited from hearing or having anything to do with this suit or any related aspect of it whatsoever," the SC ruled.

The applicant sought from the SC "an application for an order of certiorari to quash the orders/proceedings of the High Court, Tema presided over by His Lordship Mr Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, dated August 18, 2022, striking out the applicant's caveat for want of prosecution."

It also sought to quash the Letters of Administration dated March 18 2022, issued by the said court to the interested parties for an order of prohibition to prohibit the said Judge and the Registrar of the High Court, Tema from further hearing and/or dealing with the applications/matters in relation to the estate of the late Rev. Dorgadzi.